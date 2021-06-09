Work to demolish sinking flats set to start on Monday after bats delay plans

More than 50 homes which were found to be sinking into the ground will finally be demolished next week after plans were delayed by bats.

Flats on Erroll Street and Erroll Place were first found to be subsiding more than 20 years ago, and two blocks were initially knocked down.

A total of 52 properties have since been condemned by Aberdeen City Council, which awarded a contract worth more than £400,000 to Falkirk-based Central Demolition to carry out the work.

There are now plans to turn the space, which is not suitable for rebuilding, into an area of “community value”.

Site set for community use

Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen City Council’s business manager, said: “We appointed structural engineers to undertake a condition survey of the blocks of flats at Erroll Place and Errol Street including the ground conditions of the site.

“Based on the findings, the decision was made to demolish all eleven four-in-a-block flats on Erroll Place along with the adjacent two four-in-a-block flats on Erroll Street.

“The costs for making the ground suitable for re-building were prohibitive. As a result, on completion of the demolition works, the ground will be fenced off, accessed with a gate and will be put to community use.

“The council’s arboricultural officer has identified several large existing trees that are to remain and will be protected during the demolition works.”

Bats delay demolition plans

Initial plans to demolish the buildings were delayed over fears bats – a protected species – may have been living in them.

However, no evidence of the creatures was found, meaning work to tear down the flats can finally begin on Monday.

Demolition is expected to be complete by November.

Mr Houghton said: “Prior to commencing the demolition works, the council arranged for a bat survey to be undertaken. Bat emergence and re-entry surveys may only be undertaken between May and September when bats are not hibernating. Fortunately, no bats were found during the surveys.”

Area is ‘blank canvas’

George Street and Harbour ward councillor Dell Henrickson said the demolition of the flats would provide the community with a “blank canvas” for future projects.

“We know these buildings needed to come down and it’s welcome that they’re coming down safely and soon,” he said.

“There are still discussions to be had about what this area will be used for in future but this demolition will give us a clear site and a blank canvas for whatever happens.”