Work to convert former Aberdeen bank into flats set to start

A building warrant has been submitted to start work on turning a former Aberdeen bank into flats.

The Royal Bank of Scotland site on Ellon Road was proposed to be turned into four flats last year by George Hadden Architectural Agent on behalf of David Ross, with permission granted last month.

Now a building warrant has been submitted to carry out the work necessary to make the changes.

The former bank has been empty since it shut in 2018.

Documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council say that the value of the work for the conversion would be around £100,000.

There will be three one-bedroom flats and one two- bedroom flats created.