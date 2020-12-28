Work to begin on two major north-east hospitals next month

Work on two new major Aberdeen hospitals is set to begin next month.

NHS Grampian confirmed a contractor for the Baird Family Hospital and the ANCHOR Centre earlier this year, and following site preparation works, has said official work on the build will begin in mid-January.

The full business case was approved by the Scottish Government on September 23, which allowed the construction contract with GRAHAM to be concluded.

Piling works will start in mid-January at the Baird Family Hospital and is expected to continue until September, when a concrete block will be put in place.

At the ANCHOR Centre, by September, it’s anticipated the piling will be finished and concrete block and steel frame for the building will be in place, as it is a smaller site.

Turf-cutting for the two sites took place back in December 2018.

The two new hospitals are aimed to modernise patient care at the Foresterhill Health Campus, with the ANCHOR Centre due to open in May 2023, and the Baird Family Hospital in December 2023.

Site preparatory works took place last year and included existing buildings demolished, roads realigned and a range of service diversions undertaken.

If there are no delays to construction as a result of unforeseen circumstances, the ANCHOR Centre is anticipated to open to patients in May 2023, and the Baird Family Hospital in December 2023.

Jackie Bremner, project director at NHS Grampian, said: “It’s absolutely wonderful that work is going to start.

“It’s two completely separate buildings, but they are relatively close by each other, one is one the former site of the Foresterhill Health Campus, and the other will be linked to the radiotherapy building.

“It’ll be an amazing difference for patients coming in.

“The Baird Family Hospital is going to be 100% single rooms, which will make a huge difference as when we spoke to families, the main thing they said was that they don’t have peace and quiet.

“Dads or birthing partners won’t have to go home, they’ll be able to stay in the room.

“Each of the units will have a pantry as well, so they will be able to make a cup of tea themselves if they want.

“There’ll be transitional care rooms as well so if parents are a bit worried about going home they can look after their baby themselves in the transitional care units with help on hand if they need it, then can go home feeling confident.”

The Baird Family Hospital will provide accommodation for maternity, neonatal, reproductive medicine, breast and gynaecology services.

The ANCHOR Centre will bring all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.