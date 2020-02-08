Work to begin on north-east town centre space

Work will soon begin on the revamp of Drummer’s Corner in Peterhead.

The Public Realm project will see the installation of a new raised performance area in the town.

It’s hoped that upgrades to seating, lighting and electrical points, along with new artwork, will improve the look of the town centre precinct.

The design for the triangular area has been produced by TGP Landscape Architects, with assistance from local architects McAdam Design, working to a design brief set by the Peterhead Development Partnership.

Aberdeenshire Council announced yesterday that it has accepted a tender for the enhancement works, which will cost £285,000.

A significant grant sum of £145,000 has been provided by the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund towards the project for spending by autumn 2020.

This means less of the project will need to be funded through the Peterhead Regeneration Vision and Action Plan.

With the tender process now completed, it paves the way for works to begin in March with the hope they will be completed in time for this summer’s Peterhead Scottish Week.

Chairman of the Peterhead Development Partnership, councillor Stephen Smith, said: “Drummer’s Corner has played an important role within the community for many years, hosting the likes of the Scottish Week crowning and Christmas lights switch-on.

“Thanks to this investment, however, it will open up the area to a far wider array of activities for all ages to enjoy, encouraging more people to visit our town centre and support our local shops and businesses.”

The old ‘Drum’ will be salvaged and potential options for its reuse elsewhere in the town are being considered.