Work to begin on new Aberdeen science hub

Work is expected to begin on the construction of a new north-east science hub this Easter.

Plans lodged by Aberdeen University to create a science teaching hub at the corner of St Machar Drive and Bedford Road were approved in August last year.

The new £35 million science teaching hub will see a new building dedicated to science laboratories in the grounds of the university.

The ambitious plans will now start to become a reality, with construction work on the multi-million-pound hub expected to begin in March.

A spokesman for the university said: “We are pleased to have reached this latest stage of preparation work on our planned Science Teaching Hub.

“This facility will deliver a step change in the way science is taught at the university, allowing us to continue to deliver a fantastic learning experience for our students going forward.”

The university hopes by creating the facility, it will encourage more people, including schoolchildren, to get involved in STEM subjects.

It would provide main teaching laboratories for students studying chemistry, physiology, biomedical sciences, geosciences and biological sciences.

It is hoped the hub will be available for teaching in 2021.