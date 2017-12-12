Work to begin on fountain in Aberdeen park

A group of volunteers will receive £7,000 to help renovate an Aberdeen park’s fountain after years of lobbying.

The Friends of Victoria and Westburn Park have been gifted the money from Aberdeen’s common good fund to complete a “scoping project” of the Victorian fountain in Victoria Park.

The fountain, made of 14 different types of granite taken from local quarries – including Kemnay, Peterhead and Rubislaw – was originally presented to the citizens of the city by the Granite Polishers and Master Builders of Aberdeen, but has fallen into disrepair.

The Friends had tried for years to find a group willing to help fund a facelift for the fountain, and their chairman Peter Stephen was excited to finally get the ball rolling.

He said: “We’ve been lobbying for years.

“We went to several places for funding and were unsuccessful but, luckily, the common good fund agreed.

“And the Aberdeen grounds department gave us the quote of £7,000 for a full inspection of the fountain, so we can try to figure out what is wrong with it.

“We think there may be a leak at the base.

“It is a fair amount but this is quite an ornate, historical fountain.

“It takes a lot of money to clean it, drain it for the winter and keep maintained, but this is worth it because of the historical significance.

“We are very excited; it’s been a great blight to have this empty fountain in the park.”

Councillor for the area Bill Cormie said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Friends of Victoria Park, and it represents a long and hard- fought battle to see progress on fixing the fountain.

“It is a credit to these terrific members of the community that they have secured funding from the common good fund, as it really is fitting to this project.

“The repairs themselves may well cost a lot more than this initial £7,000, but this is a good start in getting on our way to reinstating a beautiful heritage feature.”