Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Work to begin on £280k resurfacing project for A96 in Keith

By Craig Munro
24/08/2021, 1:58 pm
The A96 through Keith. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith
The A96 through Keith. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith

Works to improve the surface of the A96 section that runs through Keith are to begin this weekend.

The £280,000 project will last for two weeks after starting this Sunday, with a 10mph speed limit in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day except Fridays and Saturdays, when no work will take place.

During those working hours, Station Road and Wellington Terrace will be closed and traffic will be diverted via the B9116.

Nelson Terrace and Duff Street will also be closed with vehicles being diverted onto Fife Street via Mar Place, while temporary traffic lights are to be installed on Fife Street, Regent Court and Union Street.

‘Creating a smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £280,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety – however, we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.”

Mr Stewart also encouraged road users to plan journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website.