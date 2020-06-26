Work starts to transform north-east town centre ahead of shops reopening

Work to prepare a north-east town centre for shops reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown will start today.

Staff from Aberdeen Council’s roads department will be in Peterhead today working to create extra space to ensure shoppers can be physically distanced when stores reopen on Monday.

As part of the works, funded by Sustrans’ Spaces for People project, a number of footpaths in the centre are being extended, including on Queen Street, Prince Street and Back Gate.

Errol Street will also see its footpath extended, as well as now being one way to allow the path to be widened.

A loading/unloading area will also be created on the street, as well as on Back Street and Chapel Street to help firms with no rear entrance.

There will also be a loading/unloading baby near Marischal Street, with the road closed to all vehicles.

While the temporary measures are in place buses will still use Queen Street and Chapel Street.