Work starts to improve area near Aberdeen Art Gallery

Work to transform the area in front of Aberdeen’s art gallery has got under way.

The Schoolhill improvements will see a new entrance plaza created for the gallery, which is due to reopen in autumn after its £34.6 million renovation.

The project will use local granite to complement the area, with the road outside Robert Gordon’s College retained.

Aberdeen City Council expect the works to take around 10 weeks, with a one-way system on Schoolhill occasionally required for safety.

The council has allocated £550,000 to the project with additional funding coming from Nestrans, Transport Scotland and Sustrans Scotland.

Councillor Marie Boulton said: “This isn’t just about improving the setting for the art gallery and Cowdray Hall but putting people first through modern place-making.

“We are delivering a safer, cleaner and more inclusive city centre in line with residents’ wishes while complementing our unique architectural heritage by using local granite for the Schoolhill public realm.”

Plans for the second stage of the development are being drawn up, which would see the new plaza extended along the northern edge of Schoolhill.