Total has started drilling an appraisal well at its Glendronach discovery in the West of Shetland.

Glendronach was, at the time, the largest find in UK waters in a decade when it was discovered in September.

Estimates indicate up to one trillion cubic feet of gas, or 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), could be recovered from the prospect.

According to information published on the Oil and Gas Authority’s website, an appraisal well was spudded earlier this week at the discovery.