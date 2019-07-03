Work starts on new sandwich shop in Aberdeen shopping centre

Work has started on a new sandwich shop in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The new Subway premises in the Bon Accord centre was announced in March, and work is now under way.

The chain is set to join the food court area with eateries including Pret and Di Maggio’s.

The centre is also set to welcome hair and beauty salon Elegance and shoe retailer Deichmann.

All three retailers have agreed a 10-year lease.

Bon Accord was recently praised as figures show that the centre is outperforming the UK average with 3% higher customer footfall.