Work starts on new north-east household recycling centre

Work has begun on a new household recycling centre in the north-east.

Kirkwood Homes are undertaking the construction of the facility for Aberdeenshire Council under a planning agreement linked to their development at Wellheads, Alford.

The improved and extended centre at the Mart Road site will be open to the public early in the new year.

The former facility had fewer operating hours and, because of the small footprint at the site, recycled fewer streams of materials when compared with larger sites.

The new “drive-in, drive-out” centre will feature an extended range of materials collected for recycling including soil and rubble and will also operate four days a week from Friday to Monday inclusive.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “The start of works on the new household recycling centre at Alford will be very welcome news indeed for the community and I am sure it will be very well used once it’s completed later this year.”

Waste team manager Claire Loney added: “To support the local community in Alford while the recycling centre is closed, facilities for mixed-dry recycling and a garden waste drop-off point will continue to be provided next to the glass recycling point in the car-park next to the Grampian Transport Museum until the new facility reopens.”

There are other glass collection points within the village and residents can also continue to access other Household Recycling Centres across Aberdeenshire with the nearest ones being at Insch, Inverurie, Westhill, Banchory and Huntly.