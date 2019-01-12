Work starts on Aberdeen memorial garden for baby ashes victims

Work has started on the memorial garden for families affected by the Aberdeen baby ashes scandal.

Following a national probe, it was discovered the ashes of babies had been mixed with those of adults at Hazlehead Crematorium.

Initial work to create the garden and sculpture, which will be created in the city’s Hazlehead Park is taking place this month.

A working group made up of people affected by past practices agreed the designs for the work, which is expected to be completed in the spring.

The garden, which has been created by TGP Landscape Architects, features an arched entrance, several seated areas in the circumference of a grassed circular area with a sculpture in the centre, and a more private area where families can sit.

The names of those affected will be permanently inscribed on rectangular metal plates, if they wish.

Roddy Mitchell, construction director at Kinellar-based firm MTM Construction, which is carrying out the work, said: “We feel privileged to carry out the work on the garden as we know how much it will mean to the people affected, particularly as we are a local firm.

“We hope it will continue to be a mild winter and we can get ahead with the work.

“However, even if we do get some bad weather yet, our aim is to get the garden finished as soon as possible to the highest standard.”

Maja Quille was chosen as the artist for the sculpture, which consists of a bronze 1.4 metre high structure which has a flowing design of flying birds enclosing a seat.

In many cases, parents of north-east infants were told there were no ashes in what was described as “deeply shocking practices”.

The working group will give an official name to the garden at a later date.

The working group meetings are being chaired by John Birrell from Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland, who has vast experience in bereavement care and was a member of the Infant Cremation Commission.

Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland has offered its support to families on 0845 600 2227, and anyone affected can also contact SANDS Aberdeen on 0870 7606649 or help@aberdeen-sands.org.

The meetings are also being supported by Aberdeen City Council.