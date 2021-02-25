Work starts on demolishing former Braeside Primary School

Work has started to demolish the former Braeside Primary School in Aberdeen.

The school in the Airyhall area of the city has been disused since 2014, when pupils from Hamilton School briefly attended there.

Aberdeen City Council initially had plans to reopen it in 2016 to accommodate children from Airyhall Primary which was overcrowded.

However, this was scrapped when it emerged that it would cost them £422,000 to bring it back into use.

Now, it is being demolished by contractor Central Demolition, with the Braeside Primary site expected to be cleared by summer.

The council will then look to sell the site on the open market.

The work is estimated to cost about £120,000 and was due to start next week.

However, the electricity supplier was able to disconnect the supply early so the works could start now.

The entire school building will be knocked down, along with the adjacent janitors lodge, including all foundations, areas of hard standing, ramps and play equipment.

All existing drainage is to be sealed off and capped at ground level.

Most of the demolition works are due to take place from 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday to reduce disruption to nearby homes.

Saturday working will only go ahead following agreements between the contractor and the council.