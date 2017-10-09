Work set to start on Union Street bridge safety fence next year

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Work on a new fence to improve safety at a city centre bridge is expected to get under way in spring next year.

Temporary fencing is installed on Union Bridge in the middle of Union Street in addition to the existing permanent barrier.

Aberdeen City Council erected the fencing in July last year to boost safety.

The measure, which had previously only been in place over Christmas, has become a lasting feature and will remain until a new permanent barrier is installed.

In March councillors approved plans to spend an additional £130,000 installing the barrier. The scheme, which could cost as much as £250,000, will see a stainless steel parapet put in place at the historic B-listed bridge.

Lampposts and vertical posts are to support horizontal wires – as a “suicide prevention measure” – with lighting at the spot in an effort to prevent people falling.

Councillors approved the application last year, with a budget of £120,000 allocated to deliver the scheme, but voted to approve a further £130,000 for the works.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Work is expected to start in late spring.”

City Centre Community Council chairman Dustin Macdonald said: “It seems like a very long time for something that had to be rushed through with no thought as to what it would look like.

“We objected to the design as a community council.

“The original idea was 2014. We’re talking around four years from the first conception and it’s still not done.

“The temporary fence doesn’t lend itself to having a sparkly, wonderful city centre.

“It doesn’t give a great impression.

“We objected to the design of it, not the principle of it.

“We objected based on our heritage and how it detracted from our heritage. It’s a steel construction that has wires and overhangs.”

The historic bridge dates to 1805.

Dustin added: “It’s quite a major asset to Aberdeen. It’s an amazing feature with a great view of the park and railway and theatre across the other side.”

Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, on telephone number 116 123.