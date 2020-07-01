Work resumes on Aberdeen City Council’s house building programme

Work has resumed on Aberdeen City Council’s house building programme.

Contractors resumed work in line with Scottish Government guidelines on safety after sites were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 2,000 new council homes are being built across the city, with workers at Wellheads and Summerhill now both back on site.

Almost 200 new homes at Smithfield and Manor Walk had already been built.

Council Co Leader, Councillor Jenny Laing, said: “It’s good news that our contractors are able to resume work safely on our ambitious and innovative council home building programme which will provide much-needed local authority housing.

“Despite the impact of Covid-19, we remain determined to deliver on our commitment to build 2,000 new and high-quality council homes across the city.”

369 housing units are earmarked for the site of the former Summerhill Academy and a further 283 homes at Wellheads Road in Dyce.

Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “Covid-19 has not dented our ambition to deliver top quality homes for the people of Aberdeen.

“Indeed, the current situation has made the programme more important than ever, given the need to support the physical and mental wellbeing.”

“We are making a considerable upfront investment in high quality homes that will also pay dividends in the long-term by reducing maintenance costs to the Council in future.”

Project and programme consultancy Faithful+Gould has been appointed to help hit the target of 2,000 additional council homes across the city.

Aberdeen City Council plans to build more new homes at Tillydrone, Kincorth, Craighill and Greenferns which will adopt the building industry’s gold standard wherever practical and where site capacity allows.