Work progressing to turn Aberdeenshire slaughterhouse into trampoline park

Work is progressing to clear the site of a former slaughterhouse to make way for a new trampoline park.

Infinity, which has bounce factories in Inverness and Cardiff, has plans for a new trampoline park on Great Western Road, Buckie, at the site of the former Grampian Pork slaughter house.

The site has been derelict for around a decade.

Work began last month to clear the site, and has picked up pace this week despite difficult weather conditions.

The centre will include a large main area with around 80 trampolines, a dodgeball court, a large pit filled with foam blocks, a battle for gladiator-style duels over the pit and a dedicated parkour area. The centre will also hold fitness classes and sessions for younger children and for those with additional needs.

Councillor Gordon Cowie, who represents the Buckie area, previously welcomed the news.

He said: “I think it would be a great asset for Buckie – we’ve got nothing like that here.

“The more we can get stuff for the kids to do that keeps them off the street the better.

“It’s been a derelict building for so long now so it would be good to see that tidied up.”