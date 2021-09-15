Work paused on Aberdeen harbour project as HSE launches after worker injured

An investigation has been launched after a man was injured while working on the Aberdeen Harbour expansion.

Work on the site has been halted following an incident at a construction site off St Fitticks Road yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.20pm and a 63-year-old man taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive has now confirmed it is investigating the incident with the help of the police.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Harbour Board said work on the £350million expansion project – which will allow more, and larger, vessels to dock in the city – has been paused.

She said: “We can confirm a site worker sustained an injury at the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project during the afternoon of September 14.

“He was assessed at the site for injuries by emergency services and taken to hospital for further care.

“An investigation with the HSE is under way and measures have been taken on site to pause work until further investigations can be carried out.”

Harbour project already been delayed

The harbour project has been hit with repeated delays even before Covid, forcing bosses to cancel visits from 11 cruise ships.

In June last year, it was dealt a further blow when the main contractor, Spanish-owned Dragados UK, pulled out – leaving nearly a third of the work undone.

Another key part of the project – Aberdeen City Council’s energy transition zone (ETZ) – is also hanging in the balance as it received no funding to deal with the effects of Covid.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: “We were made aware of a 63-year-old man who suffered an injury at a construction site off St Fitticks Road in Aberdeen around 1.20pm on September 14.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

A HSE spokeswoman added: “HSE is aware of the incident and liaising with Aberdeen Harbour to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”