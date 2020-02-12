Work on notorious Aberdeen bypass junction set to begin

A councillor campaigning for a notorious Aberdeen junction to be made safe has welcomed news work is due to start in April.

Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney, who represents the Kingswells Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward, has repeatedly called for the Kingswells South junction on the AWPR to be improved. His concerns over the interchange followed a number of accidents and near misses after it opened last year.

Last month Aberdeen City Council announced plans for traffic lights to be installed to improve safety, with Transport Scotland funding the project.

The proposal will be discussed at the meeting of the council’s operational delivery committee next month – with work pencilled in to start in April.

Mr Delaney said: “There are bound to be delays during these works but the aim is to keep these to the minimum.

“Given the high number of accidents over the past year or so, it’s vital the works are carried out.”

The council’s operational resources convener John Wheeler said: “Dependent on the report being approved at operational resources committee next month, and on weather conditions, we are hoping to commence work on site in late April.”