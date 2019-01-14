Work on north-east town’s £16 million flood defence scheme

Work has begun on a £16 million flood protection scheme for a north-east town.

Stonehaven was hit by devastating floods in 2009 and in 2012 when the River Carron burst its banks.

Homes and businesses were badly affected and Aberdeenshire Council has since been looking at ways to offer protection to buildings near the river.

Now, the local authority has confirmed contractors have started on the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme.

Northern Ireland-based McLaughlin and Harvey will carry out the work in the seaside town on behalf of the local authority after it was appointed last November following a tender process.

A community liaison officer has been appointed as part of the contractor’s team and will be involved in updating local residents on the scheme’s progress.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said one important aspect of the scheme was to ensure the contractors have in place all the correct paperwork to minimise disruption for site neighbours.

He added: “The first stage of the work involves the contractor establishing a site compound, putting together various management plans and applying for environmental licences to ensure work progresses smoothly, minimising the impact on the local environment and the local community, over the next two years.”

The council’s policy and resources committee approved funding for the scheme in September 2014.

Some of the work will see alterations to the five bridges along the river and the construction of flood walls between the Red Bridge and the river mouth.

There will also be a pedestrian walkway constructed from Bridgefield Bridge to the beach.

Work is expected to take place in the next two years.

It had been hoped work would start this summer, but the tender process took longer than expected due to high interest.

Stonehaven and District Community Council chairman Raymond Christie said: “It should give people who have been flooded confidence that once this is finished they are unlikely to have problems. They have been waiting a long time for this.”