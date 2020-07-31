Work on new north-east footbridge nearly complete

Work to install a new north-east footbridge is nearing completion.

The replacement of the 45-year-old timber crossing at Meiklemill has been taking place over the last few days.

The crossing was closed to pedestrians for the duration of the project.

It spans the River Ythan near Meiklemill Primary School and connects to Gordon Park, was damaged during Storm Frank in January 2016, and £40,000 was set aside last year for repairs.

A huge crane lifted the new link into place and the development has been welcomed by Ellon councillor Gillian Owen.

She said it will be ready for the schools returning in the next few weeks.

Councillor Owen said: “I am delighted to see that all sections of the new Meiklemill footbridge has now been installed.

“Work continues particularly at the access points and it is envisaged that it will be fully re-opened in time for the new school year.

“I have continued to press for a new bridge and the project appeared in the reserve list in 2017/18 of the Aberdeenshire Council capital plan and as everyone can now see our impressive new bridge.

“I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to all the officers who have facilitated this project and all those who have been working tirelessly to install it.

“It gives us all a tremendous sense of pride that this project is coming to the end and that we have a magnificent new investment in our town.”