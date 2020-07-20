Work on new north-east cinema back on track as bosses aim for October opening

Work has recommenced on a new five-screen cinema in a north-east town.

Arc Cinema in Peterhead will be based in the former Gala Bingo Hall on Marischal Street.

The cinema was originally due to open before Christmas last year, but was hit with unexpected delays.

The £2 million development was then scheduled to open in April but there was no update on it showing screenings.

Now, bosses are aiming for an October 2020 opening.

The Arc Cinema invested £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

It will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

It is expected to bring 16 jobs to the town and will be Peterhead’s only cinema.

Brian Gilligan of Arc cinema, who has been leading the project, previously said: “We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration.

“We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”

Arc Cinema applied for permission to upgrade the exterior of the property in March.

The changes include the installation of a new fascia sign along with LED lighting at the bottom of it.

In addition, they will construct external illuminated lockable poster boxes which will offer showtimes and information to customers.

The existing glass double doors will be repaired, with some of the glass replaced and the stairs, handrail and ramp will be made safer.

Aberdeenshire Council gave the upgrades the green light and said they would ‘enhance’ the town centre.

A report said the changes would also improve the look of the bingo hall and the area around it.

It said: “Historically theatres and cinemas would have incorporated various methods of illumination to advertise their presence and attract custom. Indeed such buildings were often the brightest buildings in the high street.

“The installation of warm white carnival festoon LED lights on the underside of the recessed entrance canopy is considered to be appropriate for its use and in keeping with its surroundings.

“Built heritage has commented that the proposed development will improve the appearance of the property and enhance the appearance of the Peterhead Central Conservation Area.”