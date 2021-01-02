Work on new garden at Aberdeen hospital to start this year

Work on a staff garden within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is hoped to get under way this year.

NHS Grampian opened the staff garden earlier this year so that workers could go outside during the summer, however, the space is due to be overhauled to give them a quiet, tranquil place to relax.

The project is being spearheaded by former healthcare chaplain Rev James Falconer, and has been in the works for a few years.

A dedicated staff-only facility, it would be accessible 24-hours-a-day by swipe card only.

Now, the initial phases of the work are set to begin.

The garden will be created in the internal quadrangle, off the main corridor of ARI, which currently houses the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust portable buildings.

Rev Falconer said: “It’s taken a long time. We’ve now been given the approval to remove the storage units that are there, so it’ll start early next year.

“The initial phase will cost around £100,000, but it’ll be a garden without flowers.”

Work will include the preparation of grounds, laying of new paths, sorting external lighting and more.

The design has been stripped back on previous ideas, to help bring the costs down.

Rev Falconer added: “It’ll be a garden without plants, but we’re keen to get the shelter in place to enable staff to take a break.

“B&Q generously donated 20 chairs for staff to use as it’s been open throughout the summer.

“When the storage units are away it’ll allow us to start work.”

It is hoped that a further £75,000 will be able to be raised for the staff garden.

As well as chairs from B&Q, the project has also been donated £2,800 from M&S and WH Smith stores in the hospital.

M&S donated £2,300, while WH Smith contributed £500 towards the garden, which has been deeply appreciated by those behind the project.

So far, through donations, the project has brought in around £120,000, plus a further £5,000 which was used to install coloured glass in the corridor outside the garden.

Despite being stripped back, there are still ambitious plans for the future to improve the look of the garden, with a picnic bench and seats to be fashioned out of a tree that has the look of being fallen.

Anyone who would like to donate money towards the NHS Grampian staff garden is asked to visit http://www.nhsgcharities.com/donate, in the personalise section write staff garden and in the drop down bar select NHS Grampian general endowment fund.

This will mean donations will go straight to the garden.