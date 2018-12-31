Work on new drive-thru at north-east retail park to get underway

Work on a two-storey drive-thru restaurant in a north-east town will begin early next year.

Fast food giant McDonald’s is set to build the restaurant at Portlethen Retail Park.

The outlet was given approval by Aberdeenshire Council in June after plans were submitted.

The proposals are part of an application that would see a six-pump petrol station and click-and-collect lockers on the site.

Asda finished an upgrade to its petrol station after a three-month closure in July but work has yet to start on the fast food restaurant.

Drivers faced extra miles to fill up their tanks as the petrol station build went on, but the chairman of the Portlethen and district community council Ron Sharp said the time passed without incident.

Mr Sharp said: “I thought work would have started on the McDonald’s by now.

“Originally I believe they said work would be finished by the end of the year but with the petrol station work it has obviously not happened yet.

“There are mixed feelings about this in the community.

“There are concerns about litter and the noise it could cause at night with a lot of teenagers potentially hanging about.

“However, we do have people who like the idea of having this type of restaurant available on our doorstep. At the moment we will have to suck it up and see what happens.”

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “Work will start early 2019.”

A number of objections were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council when the plans were first unveiled.

The nearby Matalan store has said the McDonald’s restaurant would make the gull problem worse.

The area is currently served by a number of food establishments including Domino’s, Ashvale and Subway.

Mr Sharp added: “We have had assurances that McDonald’s is a business that looks after litter concerns and they send out their own teams to pick up and sort out any mess.

“I do think the McDonald’s will be a welcome job boost in the area, especially with Homebase closing in Portlethen.”