Work on new Aberdeen nurseries progressing well

Work to upgrade or replace a number of Aberdeen nurseries is progressing well.

Work is being carried out by the council in order to implement the 1,140 hours of free care which was set out by the Scottish Government.

It was originally meant to be in place by August but has been delayed due to coronavirus.

A total of £23m is being invested in the capital programme, which involves refurbishing, upgrading, extending and building new early learning centres.

Contractors have already handed over upgrades at Quarryhill School, with two further projects at Tullos and a new nursery on Regent Walk-in Seaton expected to be completed in the coming months.

Other projects currently underway or about to commence as part of phase one and phase two of the programme include the re-modelling or extensions to schools and nurseries at Culter and Cults, Broomhill, Charleston, Loirston, Kingswells, Tullos, Westpark, and Woodside.

There are also new builds at Duthie Park, Gilcomstoun, Hazlehead Kirkhill, Kingsford, Northfield/Cummings Park and Tillydrone.

Ms Boulton, added: “It was heartening to learn that, despite experiencing both national and local lockdowns since March, we have been able to make progress on the projects which will ensure we deliver on the commitment to an enhanced ELC provision.

“My thanks go out to the contractor Robertson Construction and also to our ELC and Capital teams for their hard work during the pandemic in driving the programme forward.”

It was added that officers are confident all 27 ELC projects will be able to be brought in within budget.