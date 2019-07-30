Work on hundreds of homes set to finally start at site of former Aberdeen school

Work is finally expected to start this year on building hundreds of new homes on the site of a former school.

The Summerhill Academy site has lain empty since the school was demolished in 2012, despite Aberdeen City Council’s pledge to build 369 flats there as part of its housing strategy.

However, it is understood that Chap Construction has now been appointed as the contractor behind the project.

Preparatory work is taking place currently to improve drainage at the site ahead of construction – expected to start later this year.

The Evening Express revealed in May that correspondence it had received suggested that a contractor was close to being appointed for the housing plan.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Preparatory work is taking place to improve drainage in the area. Construction is expected to start later this year.”

The plans are for a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and come as part of the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration’s drive to build 2,000 council homes by 2022, with council leaders claiming the building programme is the biggest in the city for half a century.

But opposition councillors have criticised the administration for delays in delivering the project.

Alex Nicoll, the SNP group’s resources spokesman, said: “This project is well overdue so it is welcome news the administration is finally getting round to doing the initial preparation works.”

A previous plan for the site was to build a housing development for mid-market rent, shared equity/low-cost home ownership and private sale, but this was thrown out in preference of a scheme to deliver council houses.

The council revealed this month that more than half the properties at a new council housing development at Manor Walk in Heathryfold now have tenants.

Last year 99 council homes were provided at nearby Smithfield.

There are also plans for nearly 400 council homes at Tillydrone, Kincorth and Craighill, with a further 350 planned for Greenferns.