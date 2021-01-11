Work on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens takes step forward

The £25.7 million regeneration of Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens is taking shape, with three new pavilions built and engineering works nearing completion.

New photos have been released by Aberdeen City Council showing the progress that has been made at the historic city centre park.

The local authority said works to strengthen the existing arches along Union Terrace is continuing from the Rosemount side towards Union Street and work to revamp the Victorian toilets will begin soon.

© Aberdeen City Council

The council has been given the go ahead to begin a new phase of work, including the demolition and replacement of the existing roof of the toilets, which also forms part of the road above.

Limited interior demolition will also be carried out so the toilets can be brought back into use.

Work also includes new landscape finishes and new glass screens on the metal doors at the face of the arches to provide space for displaying art.

© Aberdeen City Council

Construction is also underway on pile excavation and the bases for the new walkways.

However, Aberdeen City Council has warned that changes to lockdown restrictions may have an impact on the finishing date of the ambitious project.

Council officers previously targeted February 2022 as a finishing dated.

© Aberdeen City Council

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s capital convener, said: “We are continuing to make good progress with the on-site construction elements, with the formation of the three pavilions transforming the space.

“The technically challenging works to strengthen the existing jack-arches along Union Terrace, in particular, is ongoing.

© Aberdeen City Council

“This element of the project has been completed in a number of sections starting from the Rosemount end towards Union Street and will allow works to the historic arches to commence.

“Clearly, the continued changes to lockdown restrictions are being monitored as this may well lead to the project taking longer to deliver.

“However safety is of course, of primary importance during these challenging times.”

© Aberdeen City Council

The long-awaited restoration – part of Aberdeen City Council’s city centre masterplan – will introduce elevated walkways, new pavilions, events space, play facilities and extensive planting to increase biodiversity within the Victorian park.

Work also involves the installation of permanent safety barriers on Union Bridge and widening the pavement on Union Terrace.