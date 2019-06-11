Work on Aberdeen’s Provost Skene’s House to begin next month

Work to revamp the historic Provost Skene’s House will begin this summer.

The £3.8 million project to turn the Aberdeen building into a new visitor attraction is scheduled to begin in late July. It is expected to be completed by autumn 2020.

The roof will be re-slated and rotten timbers will be replaced ahead of internal works being carried out.

Provost Skene’s House will be home to the Hall of Heroes, a celebration of notable people born in the city, and more than 2,000 people took part in a recent poll to decide who should be included.

The exhibition will tell the story of local residents who helped transform the wider world.

The attraction is being developed by Studioarc, and will include artefacts and memorabilia as well as bespoke audio-visual displays.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “Provost Skene’s House has been enjoying new exposure at the heart of Marischal Square and will now undergo its own transformation.

“An essential first step is repairing and upgrading the building’s fabric so that we can secure another jewel in our cultural crown for generations to come.

“Appointing the council’s team to renovate and revitalise Provost Skene’s House marks another huge step forward for the city.

“The regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens will start this summer, followed in autumn by the reopening of Aberdeen Art Gallery and the launch of P&J Live.

“Broad Street, offering pedestrian-priority and new event space, is now a destination in its own right and the creation of a new visitor attraction at nearby Provost Skene’s House will add to the momentum.”

The Flourmill Lane building will showcase the talents of local people, including entrepreneurs, entertainers, sporting champions, scientists and artists.

Nobel laureate Lord Boyd Ord, who helped to establish the Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health, will likely be featured along with operatic soprano Mary Garden and football legend Denis Law.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing added: “The level of investment this council is making in the city is unprecedented.

“A massively ambitious capital investment programme is supporting a cultural renaissance in addition to delivering hundreds of new council homes, community hubs, school campuses, and digital infrastructure to promote inclusive economic growth.

“It is fitting that Provost Skene’s House will showcase the vision and drive of our people – the very qualities needed as the city embarks on its own transformation journey.”

The news comes after councillors heard at a meeting last week officers were wading into the “unknown” with the building, and that proposals may change if the landmark is more damaged than first thought.

It was initially estimated that it would cost £1.5 million for the renovation works, however the figure has since risen to £3.8m.

Restoration was hoped to have been completed by July 2017, however there were significant delays due to construction issues.