Work on Aberdeen’s multi-million pound elective care centre could start next year

Work on a multi-million-pound elective care centre for NHS Grampian could start next year.

Councillors were shown plans for the facility that would be a one-stop-shop for respiratory, dermatology and urology patients at the same meeting yesterday.

Health bosses told elected members it was part of a £55m-plus package of proposed improvements being considered.

Elective care is a process designed to reduce pressures on medical staff and lengthy treatment waiting times.

NHS Grampian was one of five health boards chosen to receive Scottish Government funding to build the centre.

It will be located next to the entrance of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Manju Patel, project director at NHS Grampian, said: “It is hoped all the elective care centres will be built by December 2021.

“Construction could start around the August, September time if planning was to be approved.”