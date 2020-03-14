Work on Aberdeen chapel homes opens window on past

Treasured features of a former chapel have been given some tender loving care as part of a conversion project.

Bancon Homes bought what is now known as Aspire House, off Claremont Street, Aberdeen, a decade ago and has converted the former chapel into homes.

However, because the property is C-listed, the company had to preserve its historical features, including 45 stained glass windows dating back to the late 19th Century.

The firm brought in Prestwick-based Rainbow Glass Studio to assess the feature windows and help preserve as much of the building’s character as possible.

Some of the windows needed only a thorough clean and secondary glazing to ensure the homes are warm and efficient, but others needed more detailed work to restore the delicate glass.

Rainbow Glass director Moira Malcolm said: “There were 12 window types – all with different requirements.

“We firstly started repairing these on site by cleaning the glass and sealing any painted broken segments with suitable epoxy resin adhesive.

“Some of the windows, however, had to be removed and returned to our workshop, where we releaded these and replaced all the broken and mismatched glass.

“We use a variety of cleaning techniques to help retain the glass.

“However, if it remains cloudy and dark we usually recommend replacing them with new glass, which is carefully sourced to match the original colour and texture.”

Rainbow Glass uses traditional glasscutters to cut and colour the glass but the intricate details of these colourful windows are all done by hand in the studio.

The specialists worked with Bancon and its contractors to ensure joinery work would adhere to the window specification.

Moira added: “The colours in the glass are made by professional glass blowers while all the details and design are hand-painted and then kiln fired.

“They are very attractive windows which complement this building and we strongly advised they should be restored and retained in the development as part of its history.”

The original Victorian style of the stained glass windows allowed the specialists to estimate they were first installed between 1871 and 1897.

Bancon operations director Jamie Tosh said: “It was important to us to ensure that the features which make this former chapel so unique and special were properly and carefully restored.

“As well as the windows, we also had to research the best methods of preserving exterior stonework, the roof and the granite pillars.

“We have worked closely with the team at Rainbow Glass Studio and the finished windows make for a beautiful talking point in the homes in Aspire House.”