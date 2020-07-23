Work on Aberdeen BioHub to start earlier than planned

Work on a new £40 million science hub is set to start sooner than anticipated.

The BioHub, which will be built at Foresterhill and forms part of the £250 million Aberdeen City Region Deal, is being delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE).

Construction had been due to start in April, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, although a final date has not yet been decided, work will be able to begin earlier than anticipated – keeping the £40 million hub on track for a planned opening by the end of next year.

As a result, the project, named BioAberdeen, is expected to cost around £1.3 million more this year.

City Region Deal partners will be asked to agree to the funding when its committee meets tomorrow.

A spokesman for ONE said: “The BioHub project is at a critical stage of delivery with construction due to start this year.

“The Aberdeen City Region Deal partners are asked to approve a project fund for 2021/22 to allow construction to start. The proposal will be discussed by the ACRD Joint Committee on Friday.

“The priority for the partners is to ensure that this critical project for the life sciences sector is delivered to programme and enables the growth of innovative companies in the region, anchoring high-value economic activity and employment for the long term.”

A report to the City Region Deal committee warns of “significant risks” to the hub if construction work does not begin this year.

Those include delays and increased costs, as well as a “detrimental impact” on the benefits the project would bring.

In the report, BioAberdeen seeks assurances from the committee members ahead of the start of construction work beginning.

It reads: “BioAberdeen is seeking the support of partners to investigate and secure additional funding sources to meet the costs of the project as returned through the tender process.

“Until such a time that additional funding is confirmed, that the ACRD Partners provide

a guarantee against the Deal envelope to mitigate any risk to BioAberdeen Ltd and allow the construction contract to be agreed.

“BioAberdeen requires certainty around funding being available in future years when

required to meet construction payments.”

The aim of the hub is to double the number of life sciences companies in the north-east.

It will offer flexible working space to tenants and includes office space, incubator labs and access to meeting rooms and conference facilities, allowing for collaboration between industry, researchers and clinicians.