Thursday, July 11th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Work on 44 homes in north-east village under way

by Findlay Grant
11/07/2019, 1:30 pm
Campbell Hospital in Portsoy
Campbell Hospital in Portsoy
Send us a story

Work has started on building 44 new affordable homes in a north-east village.

Sanctuary Homes previously submitted plans to build 23 houses, 20 cottage flats and a bungalow in Portsoy.

The homes will be constructed on the former site of the Campbell Hospital.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sanctuary Scotland Housing Association will manage the project with the final home due to be finished next summer.

Anne Stirling, chair of Aberdeen City Council’s communities committee, praised the plans for Park Crescent.

She said: “It is great to see work beginning on this development.”

Breaking