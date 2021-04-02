Work on £285,000 upgrade in north-east town takes major step forward

A major project to revamp a north-east town centre has taken a major step forward.

Construction of the £285,000 stage for public performances is part of the regeneration of Drummers Corner in Peterhead.

Site set-up and groundworks on the chosen scheme started last month with hopes the entire project can be completed in July.

Now the roof on the existing shelter, known locally as the drum, has started to be torn off as part of the build.

© Supplied by Rediscover Peterhead

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, said the project will mean there is a “new energy” in the town.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the rejuvenated Drummers Corner bringing new energy into the town centre.

“Events and activities at Drummer’s, alongside the new Arc Cinema, will attract more people into Peterhead, helping to strengthen the local economy.

“Our final CCTV camera is also being fitted at Drummer’s Corner as part of this project.

“Rediscover Peterhead is looking forward to working with community partners to make sure that the new performance space is well-used, and an asset to Peterhead.”

The decision to upgrade Drummers Corner was identified as a priority project as part of the Choose Peterhead initiative which more than 4,000 residents engaged with.

The project aims to re-establish the area as a destination for social and leisure activities and become the recognised hub of community activity within the town.

The scheme includes plans for seven stone seats, five tree guards, three lamps, 20 low-energy lights, five electrical points, a pop-up electrical unit, eight artworks and a CCTV camera pole to link to the town’s new system.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

Aberdeenshire Council signed a deal with Bridge of Don-based KW Contractors in 2020 to carry out the project at Drummers Corner.

Chairman of the Buchan Area Committee and Peterhead Development Partnership, Councillor Norman Smith, said: “The revamped Drummers Corner will give local people and community groups a bookable performance space with a power supply and will open up Drummers Corner to a wide array of activities for all ages to enjoy.”

Buchan area committee vice-chairwoman and Peterhead councillor, Dianne Beagrie, has high hopes. She said: “Visual artist Fergus Dunnet has created some stunning Peterhead-inspired glass artwork for the new public seating and glass panels on the new ‘Drum’.

“The bench panel designs use boats from different periods in our port’s rich history to explore the experience of living by the sea and the endeavour of the people of Peterhead.’’