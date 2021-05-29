Work on £1million Ellon Park and Ride expansion to begin next month

Work to improve a north-east park and ride is expected to begin next month – nearly a decade after it was approved.

Plans for a £1million expansion to Ellon Park and Ride were agreed in 2012 following a significant increase of passengers numbers.

A range of improvements – including more parking spaces and bus stands in the town – were proposed in order to better meet the needs of residents.

The first stage of the project, which added 40 parking spaces to the facility, was completed two years later in 2014.

However, the second stage has since been delayed several times due to a number of issues with land ownership and the existing water mains.

Now, Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place and construction at the station is expected to commence at the end of June.

What is included in the plans?

The facility, which provides a transport link for thousands of people into Aberdeen, opened in 2000 and has since become one of the most-used services in the region.

As part of the expansion plans, three bus shelters and 91 new parking spaces – in addition to the 290 currently available – will be created at the station.

Upgrade work also involves the use of a currently-unused 500ft stretch of road which backs onto the A90, where a turning circle will be added.

A temporary busway will be created at the station’s car park in early October to allow the closure of the existing road and the construction of the new one.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are pleased that the improvement works are due to commence at Ellon Park and Ride in June.

“The programme of works will see the expansion of the bus operating area, construction of a new bus road, the addition of 91 car parking spaces, three high specification bus shelters with digital bus information signage, and an enhanced CCTV system.”

‘We are approaching the end game’

Preparation for construction at the site will begin on June 7, with all improvements expected to be completed by February next year.

Local councillor Gillian Owen said she is “delighted” to see the project move a step closer to conclusion after 10 years of ongoing setbacks.

She said: “This project has had its fair share of issues to overcome – from establishing who owned the land to a water mains survey that indicated the mains went across the area of the development.

“Now we seem to be approaching the end game.

“Hopefully, we shall see progress very soon, but I will continue to monitor what is happening as I have done since 2012.

“I’m sure all bus users will be as pleased as I am to see the conclusion of this project.”