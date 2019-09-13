Work on 1,000 new homes near Aberdeen loch could start next year

Work to build a waterside residential development of more than 1,000 homes in Aberdeen could begin at the end of next year, it has been revealed.

It comes after a refreshed long-term vision was today unveiled for the Loirston area, with a blueprint remaining in place to build 1,057 homes on the site situated next to Loirston Loch.

Under the proposals, the site would be a residential-led mixed-use development with around 11 hectares of employment land, a new neighbourhood centre consisting of local retail and commercial units, community facilities, a new primary school and the potential to accommodate a new football or community stadium.

There is also potential for jettys to be accommodated on the edge of the loch, with access via a boardwalk or decking.

The planning framework reveals the site has the potential to be a “significant gateway” to Aberdeen and offers a “fantastic opportunity” for a new neighbourhood.

The report adds: “The proximity to the city centre and key employment areas creates the potential for a unique and attractive mixed-use waterside development.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Discussions have already been undertaken with both First Bus and Stagecoach, which have indicated a “willingness” to consider routes through the Loirston site, according to the report.

The use of bus gates to ensure bus-only sections of the development is also likely to be investigated, it claims.

The documents to be presented to councillors show that there is potential for access to the water edge of the loch and there are also proposals for open space green corridors.

There had initially been space designated for the construction of a new stadium for the Dons on the site but this was thrown out in 2016, with the club instead pursuing a site at Kingsford, which they have already started construction work on.

The revised proposals for the area show there still remains potential to use that part of the land for a “community stadium”, despite work also having been completed on a new stadium for Cove Rangers at neighbouring Calder Park. However, the city council said this could be reviewed at a later date.

It is understood from sources close to the project that work should begin on the smaller Newton of Charleston development, comprising just 31 homes, by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, construction work could begin on the wider Loirston development by the “tail end” of next year or into 2021.

Officers at Aberdeen City Council have produced an updating planning framework for the area which will be presented to the local authority’s planning committee next week.

They have been asked to agree putting the proposals out to public consultation to give residents the chance to have their say.

Councillor Sarah Duncan, who represents Cove, Nigg and Kincorth, urged the public to have their say in any future consultation.

She said: “It is essential the revised framework goes out for public consultation as any development around Loirston Loch is of significant interest to people living in Nigg, Redmoss, Cove and Kincorth.

“There have been changes in the area since the original framework was published, not least Lochside Academy and Balmoral stadium, so it’s appropriate now that local people can see what might happen and comment on that.”

The city council’s planning committee will be asked to approve the content of the development framework and to agree that the proposals go out to public consultation for a minimum of four weeks.

The views of the public consultation would then be reported back to a future meeting of the committee within the next six months.