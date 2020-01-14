Work on £1.8 million nursery at Aberdeen school takes step forward

A building warrant to start work on a new 90-place nursery at an Aberdeen primary school has been lodged with the local authority.

The proposals have been submitted for Gilcomstoun Primary School on Skene Street, and form part of Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to building and refurbishing nursery facilities to ensure the new Scottish Government provisions for early learning and childcare can be met.

The building warrant, which was submitted yesterday, is estimated to be for around £1.8 million of work to carry out the construction of the nursery.

Aberdeen City Council is currently considering the building warrant and hopes to make a decision by February 7.

Under new rules, which come into force in August this year, funded early learning and childcare hours will be extended from 600 to 1,140.

From this time, any provider who has a contract with Aberdeen City Council and meets the new national standard can offer funded hours, including council and private Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) settings, childminders, playgroups, Gaelic provision and outdoor provisions.

Gilcomstoun is one of several new nurseries being created to help boost the capacity of the council to offer the new hours.

A planning application to create new facilities at Broomhill Primary School on Broomhill Road was also submitted earlier this month.

Application forms will be available in schools and online from January 27, with information on the full admissions policy and its process online at the same time.