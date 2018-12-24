Work off your Christmas dinner with Aberdeen bar’s fun run

An Aberdeen bar is looking to help people shed the Christmas pounds with a special fun run.

Ellon-based brewery BrewDog will be holding its regular BrewDog Run on Friday, giving the runners chance to run off all the turkey from Christmas Day.

Leaving from the Castlegate branch of the pub, fitness fanatics will run through the Gallowgate, the Haudagain and Dyce, before joining the old railway line to the firm’s Overworks pub in Ellon.

Around 90 runners are expected to take part in the event, which is expressly described as “not a race” by organisers. A statement said: “We will run at a steady pace, keeping in groups, via the Gallowgate, Haudagain, and Dyce, and then along the old railway line to Ellon.

“We expect to take around three-and-a half to four hours to cover the 21 miles.”

Each participant paid £18 to take part, and will be presented with a handmade medal, as well as a goody bag that includes a series of snacks and beers from the brewers to commemorate their completion of the run.

The total distance of the run is said to stretch as much as 21 miles (34km).