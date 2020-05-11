Work of north-east heroes highlighted through new initiative

Aberdeen City Council has launched a community initiative to highlight the positive work that people in the area have been doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen Together shines a light on local heroes including key workers, volunteers and other members of the community who are going the extra mile to help the most vulnerable in the city.

Stories highlight how communities are adapting and creating innovative ways of keeping us entertained at home, delivering essentials and checking in on individuals to ensure that they are safe and well.

Works undertaken by Aberdeen City Council and partners are also highlighted, with staff ensuring that vital services are still taking place.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “Coronavirus has impacted everyone so it is a real boost to witness first-hand the resilience of citizens and how communities are uniting to create innovative ways of keeping spirits high and helping those in need at this difficult time.

“Partners are also demonstrating excellent examples of reaching out and checking in with various groups – whether its delivering food, making phone calls or ensuring people stay fit without leaving their homes.

“The positive work taking place across the city really emphasises civic pride and provides a real tonic in these uncertain times.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who are exceeding our expectations and adapting so well to the current situation. We hope this website section will provide a small insight to some of the great work taking place.”

The website section www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AberdeenTogether will be updated regularly with new sections added as lockdown continues and community work evolves.

To share information about the work taking place in your community, or if you would like to nominate a local hero, please email comms@aberdeencity.gov.uk

