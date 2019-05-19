Work of Marie Curie charity praised by north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has praised a charity for making more than 6,000 palliative care visits across the north-east.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr was interested to hear about the efforts of Marie Curie, the terminal illness charity, to ensure that everyone should get the care and support they need at the end of life.

In the NHS Grampian area in 2017-18, 87% of patients died in their place of choice, supported by 50 Marie Curie nurses and 97 volunteers, according to latest figures.

Some 1,505 people were seen during 6,274 visits, with local fund- raising groups operating across the region.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Kerr said: “Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and they are best placed to tell the parliament how we can help them improve their quality of life.

“I think special mention should be made to the local fundraising groups in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire who made this possible.”