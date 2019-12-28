Work impacts Aberdeen trains

Train services to and from Aberdeen are being affected by engineering works over the weekend.

A rail replacement bus service will be running today and tomorrow on services between the north-east and Edinburgh line.

Trains are operating on a reduced timetable, and are being terminated before Edinburgh due to works being carried out at Haymarket station.

A limited replacement service will run between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

A ScotRail statement said: “There’s an extremely limited service to and from Edinburgh until 10am on Sunday. Please consider other options – all services will be very busy, with many trains replaced by buses.”