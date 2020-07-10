Work hoped to begin on new Aberdeen hot yoga studio

Work to create a new hot yoga studio in Aberdeen has taken a step forward.

A building warrant has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Lippe Architects and Planners on behalf of Original Hot Yoga Ltd for unit five at Berryden Retail Park.

The site is currently kitted out as a soft play area, and once it has been refitted, will operate as a bikram yoga studio.

The warrant was submitted this week, and is estimated to be around £40,000 worth of work.

Plans were given the go-ahead in May, which showed the first floor property will continue to be accessed via a staircase shared with nearby units.

It would open into a waiting area and reception, alongside a breakout area with chairs and tables.

There will be both male and female changing rooms with changing cubicles and benches, as well as a main hot yoga studio where classes would take place.

A decision is expected to take place in the coming weeks.