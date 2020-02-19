Work continuing on Aberdeen Art Gallery more than three months after opening

Snagging work on Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound art gallery redevelopment is continuing – more than three months after it reopened.

Work began in 2015 on the massive £34 million facelift of the A-listed Victorian building on Schoolhill in the city centre, which includes new exhibition spaces and a copper-clad roof.

It opened to the public in November after suffering numerous delays.

However “snagging” works on the roof are still being carried out – with contractors using scaffolding to access it. It is understood the contractors are paying for the cost of the additional works, which are further understood to be minor.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Scaffolding has been left in place temporarily to allow access for the completion of snagging works, which are weather dependent.”

When the copper-clad roof was unveiled there were concerns about the city’s bird population nesting on it.

But local authority bosses have included electrified traps that send a current through the gulls and pigeons.

It is anticipated around 250,000 visitors will flock to the gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall each year.

As well as restoring the building, the gallery space has been increased – allowing the number of items on show to rise from 300 to 1,000.

The designs proved hugely controversial when first revealed in 2012, however the site has proved popular.