Work continues to improve Aberdeen bin services after new recycling scheme hit refuse collection

Bin collections across Aberdeen are not yet to a standard the council is satisfied with.

Residents have complained of late or missed pick-ups of food and garden waste bins throughout the summer after a new recycling scheme was launched earlier this year.

Aberdeen City Council said the problems with bin collections are “settling down” but added that difficulties “continue to occur” at times.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “The new recycling and refuse collections are settling down and the picture with food and garden waste is also improving.

“We acknowledge that at times difficulties continue to occur, so we cannot say the service is yet to the standard that we are satisfied with.

“We are continuing to work hard to address the remaining issues.”

Earlier this year the council said issues were linked to an increase in uptake of the service, which meant crews were unable to complete their routes.

The local authority was forced to temporarily suspend its bulky uplift service for three weeks in July, to free up crews to concentrate on brown bin collections.

The spokesman said they have reorganised collection rounds along with routes in a bid to tackle ongoing issues.

Recycling figures following the roll-out are not yet available.

But it is understood the new scheme has led to an increase in materials collected.

Councillors on the communities, housing and infrastructure committee will hear a six-month assessment of recycling rates at their next meeting on November 8, along with data which will outline the “improvements made”.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, convener of the communities, housing and infrastructure committee, said: “While the significant changes made have caused disruption, there has been a positive impact in terms of an increase in the recycling collected.”