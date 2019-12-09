Work by Aberdeen artist to go under the hammer

A painting by a north-east artist is set to go under the hammer at one of the world’s most prestigious salerooms.

The work, by Aberdeen-born Christine Woodside, will go up for auction next week at the Woolley and Wallis Salerooms in Salisbury.

It is a mixed media on board painting of the Palazzo Dario in Venice.

The painting is part of a mix of modern British and 20th Century art, which also features work by the artist Damien Hirst and the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Scottish artists Duncan Grant, John Bellany, Peter Howson, John Kingsley and John Lowrie Morrison are also featured.

Christine studied at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen in the 1960s and went on to study at Aberdeen Teacher Training College.

She began exhibiting in the 1990s and went on to win a number of awards and travel scholarships through her work.

Now based in Fife, most of her work is now based on the rural landscape around her home.

Woolley and Wallis paintings specialist Victor Fauvelle said: “There is always a great deal of interest in works by Scottish artists.

“We have a strong base of Scottish buyers and with such variety of style in this sale, I am sure many of them will want to bid in this auction.”

The auction is set to be held on Wednesday.

Registration for online or phone bidding closes at 5pm tomorrow.