Work under way to create cycle lanes at Aberdeen beach

Work has started to create new cycle lanes along Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade.

It is being carried out by Aberdeen City Council as part of the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund.

Workers have been drilling holes to fix poles in place at the Bridge of Don end of the road.

Segregated cycle paths will be created around the beach. Recent figures show that more people are walking and cycling along the Beach Esplanade since the start of lockdown.

The lanes will run alongside the existing pavement along the Beach Esplanade, Beach Boulevard and Justice Street. The works are expected to take several weeks to complete.

Measures will continue to be monitored, and will also be discussed with stakeholders and may be subject to change.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, who represents the George Street and Harbour area which also includes the beach, said: ““The temporary measures to create space for cyclists as a larger package of social distancing interventions should help down at the beach and opens up a stretch of the city to cyclists which I’m sure will be welcome.

“However I would encourage people to be mindful if they’re going towards the Fittie area of the new cycle lane as this is residential.”

Councillor Dell Henrickson, who also represents the area, said he would have liked to see stakeholder consultation on the measures before they were put in place.

He said: “Whilst it is important for measures to help with social distancing are put in place in a timely manner, it is very disappointing that there has been absolutely no stakeholder consultation for these measures for which I have a great deal of questions.

“This is another example of the ruling administration pushing through their Spaces for People measures with little consideration for any knock on effects it may have.”

However, Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s fantastic that the work is starting to install the cycle lanes in the beach area as it’s been an extremely popular route during lockdown.

“We encourage people to give us feedback on this route and others at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/planning/physical-distancing-measures”