Work begins on new Aberdeen housing development

Work has begun on a new housing development.

CALA Homes (North) broke ground at its Persley Den site.

There will be 401 homes, made up of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “Homes will be surrounded by green space and existing mature trees.

“We also plan to create footpaths and cycle routes which will provide the community with attractive and safe transport links.

“We will also work to enhance the existing wildlife corridor along the eastern boundary of the site.”

