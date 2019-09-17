Work begins on new Aberdeen community hub

Building work has begun to turn a former council works depot into a new Aberdeen community centre.

Seaton Community Church’s plans for the site, on School Road, include demolishing the building and constructing a one-and-a-half storey community centre, which will allow it to develop the programme of activities it offers.

It will also include space for residents to use as a community garden.

At the beginning of the month, the building warrant for stage one of the project was granted.

It allowed the demolition of the previously existing depot, groundworks and foundations including service ducts, drainage and the building exterior.

Now, work on the foundations of the site has started, after the previous building was knocked down.

It is thought that the entire project will take around two years to complete.

Pastor Barry Douglas, of Seaton Community Church, said: “We are really excited about the progress it’s making and how it’s going to be able to serve the people of Seaton.

“The building should be ready in just over a year’s time and it will be there to put on various programmes and events throughout the week.

“We want it to be open six or seven days a week.”

He added: “We have had an army of volunteers raising money for the project, and we have raised over £420,000 towards it so far through people doing sponsored events and things like that.”

Where possible, Barry said the church members hope to do work themselves. He said they had a couple of builders and tradesmen so will be doing as much as possible, however, will get specialist teams in for certain jobs.

A design statement submitted alongside the application last year states the new building would be “a contemporary, high-quality, purpose-built space which is thermally efficient, low maintenance and aesthetically pleasing”.

It added: “The hope is the building will become a strong and positive public focal point for the community of Seaton.”