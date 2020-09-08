Work begins on new £16m primary school replacement in Aberdeen

Work has started at the site of a new £16 million primary school in Aberdeen.

The replacement Milltimber Primary is one of four new schools being built in the city as part of a £100m investment by Aberdeen City Council.

It will replace the existing building at Monearn Gardens.

Robertson Construction, the development’s main contractor, broke ground on August 24 and is expecting to complete the project in around 16 months.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee convener, said: “I’m delighted that work has got underway at the new Milltimber School site despite the impact of Covid-19.

“The new school will be welcomed by the whole community I’m sure and with its increased size and modern facilities it will not only help meet the expected school roll increases but also better deliver on our early learning and childcare commitments.”

Education Scotland previously highlighted that the existing Milltimber School does not have the “capacity required to accommodate the expected increase in pupil numbers” and branded the location unsuitable.

The new school will be single-storey with space for 434 primary and 60 nursery pupils.

It will include 14 classrooms and an activity area, as well as an all-weather 3G synthetic sports pitch.

The new building will replace the growing suburb’s school, which has room for 270 pupils.

Last year the school had around 250 on its roll.

Kevin Dickson, regional managing director of Robertson Construction Tayside, said: “Milltimber Primary School will be a welcome addition to Aberdeen City Council’s education estate.

“We have a wealth of experience within the education sector which complements the admirable commitment that is being shown by Aberdeen City to ensure the best education facilities for future generations.”

Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme should see four new schools – in Milltimber, Countesswells, Torry and Tillydrone delivered by summer 2022.