Work begins on Jack Nicklaus golf course in Stonehaven

Work has finally started to bring an 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus to Stonehaven.

Plans for the £80million championship course at the Ury Estate have been in the pipeline for years, and now work is in full swing.

Land is being prepared for the construction of the course, which is expected to open in summer 2024.

The overall development of the Ury Estate includes transforming the B-listed Ury House into apartments, with a clubhouse below, and building more than 200 homes.

Golf course designed with landscape in mind

FM Group, which is behind the multimillion-pound project, said the golf course will offer a “great deal” to the community and bring more visitors to the area.

Not only is Mr Nicklaus – known globally as the Golden Bear – an 18-time major championship winner, but he is also a renowned golf course designer with more than 265 courses on his resume.

Known for his love of Scotland, he said the Ury Estate was an obvious choice for his latest project.

He said: “From the first day I walked the estate and we discussed the course design, FM Group director Jonathon Milne made it very clear that the goal was to create something that would blend in naturally with the Scottish countryside.

“My philosophy has always been to work with what the natural environment has provided us with, and whenever possible create something that will enhance it, and in many cases create new and better natural habitats. And while our firm has created golf courses in 45 countries, Scotland is very special as the game of golf and to me personally.

“Some of my favourite courses are spread over the beautiful Scottish landscape and to have this opportunity to create something truly special at Ury Estate is both an honour and a great responsibility for me. My goal is to blend in a golf course that lays naturally over the landscape around Stonehaven, work to protect the existing natural surroundings, and to provide an experience that locals and visitors to Ury Estate will truly enjoy for generations to come.”

Golf course will drive tourism and boost local economy

Graeme Webster, golf course project manager, said they were aiming to create a “wonderful course” that sat in, and compliments, the existing terrain.

“The Jack Nicklaus signature golf course will undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to the north-east of Scotland’s already rich golf offering and one which will enhance Aberdeen’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.”

Douglas Thomson, project director for Ury, said Mr Nicklaus’s involvement was a “ringing endorsement” for the whole scheme.

“The development has a great deal to offer the local community and will attract visitors to both Stonehaven and the surrounding area,” he said.

“The golf course is a significant addition to the Ury project and with work progressing on housing, infrastructure and the castle, it is full steam ahead this year.”