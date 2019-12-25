Work begins on bid to revamp Aberdeen country park

Work has begun on a project aimed at returning an Aberdeen country park to its former glory.

Danestone Community Council has started to clear overgrown areas in the Danestone Country Park, in the hope that families and individuals alike will be able to enjoy it in the warmer months.

There are big plans in place for the wooded site, which runs between Danestone and Grandholm, which has been split into three different phases.

The first involves the clearing of some of the more overgrown parts of the country park.

Aberdeen City Council workers helped out to tidy up the area, to assist the volunteers in getting it ready for the future, with proposals including installing benches and fairy doors.

Chairman of the Danestone Community Council Derek Davidson said: “We were very lucky, the council cleared the outside for us, which we asked them to do a few months ago.

“It helps us to be able to put in the bits and pieces that we want to, such as fairy doors.

“We also want to put in benches and do more on a long-term basis.

“I’ve requested two, but we might get four, benches from Union Terrace gardens to go in.

“There’ll be new ones going into the park and they don’t need the old ones any more, so we’ve secured a few of those.

“We’ll definitely be getting two, but hopefully we can get four.

“We’re also looking at getting some orchard trees in as well.”

It’s hoped that by opening up the park, it will encourage more people to use the shops and facilities at Grandholm, which are all locally owned, as well as generally inviting people into the area again.

It’s proposed that the fairy doors might go up in the wooded area as soon as spring or summer next year.

Derek added: “We want to see people starting to use the area again.

“There’s a few shops in Grandholm and if we could get the park up and running it might encourage more people into the area and help local businesses.”

As well as creating a welcoming area, the community council has larger plans afoot, which it is currently working on drumming support up for.

It is also at the stage that it is looking for funding for the initiative.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support the initiative is asked to contact the community council on danestonecommunitycouncil.com